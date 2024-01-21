The Historical Relationship Between Redbreast Whiskey And Jameson

When it comes to Irish whiskey, two names stand out above the rest: Redbreast and Jameson. These brands have a rich history and are beloved not just for their heritage but also for their distinct whiskey offerings. Redbreast is renowned for its 12-year-old single pot still whiskey, known for its intricate and mature taste. This makes it a favorite among deep-pocketed whiskey enthusiasts. On the other hand, Jameson is probably the second most famous alcohol in Ireland, just after Guinness. It's affordable and goes down smoothly, making it great for newcomers to Irish whiskey. You'll also be hard-pressed to find a pub without it stocked in the back.

But, here's something interesting: Redbreast and Jameson actually share a history. To set the scene, let's start from the beginning, around the 1870s. Before the name "Redbreast" emerged in the early 1900s, this whiskey was simply an Irish liquor produced by a company called W&A Gilbey, which originally imported and distilled wine. Per Caskers, during that era, it was typical for wine sellers — often referred to as "bonders" — to acquire new whiskey from local distilleries. They would then take charge of aging, bottling, and selling it under their own brand. This arrangement was possible because bonders had something distilleries lacked in abundance: empty casks, which are extremely great vessels for aging whiskey. And, guess which distillery W&A Gilbey selected as their supplier? You guessed it: John Jameson & Son!