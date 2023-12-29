How Many Whiskey Bottles Are Made From A Single Barrel

Some of the most memorable sights you'll see on a distillery tour are the rickhouses stacked from floor to ceiling with huge oak barrels. Within each cask is whiskey in the making, slowly taking up the essences of the wood and the charcoal within to eventually emerge as the intricate, amber-hued liquor that it's famously known as. Surely, though, as you look at those barrels, a question must've crossed your mind: "Just how many bottles can you make from just one of these gigantic barrels?"

You'll be happy to know you're not alone in wondering about this! Interestingly, while there are no regulations in the U.S. specifying the size of oak barrels distilleries must use, most distillers choose to use just a standardized barrel form factor called the American Standard Barrel (ASB.) ASB barrels can typically hold around 53 gallons of freshly-distilled whiskey.

If you were to bottle the contents of one of these barrels immediately, you'd end up with approximately 267 bottles of unaged whiskey, often referred to as "white dog," "moonshine," or "white whiskey." When it comes to properly aged whiskey, however, the answer's a bit more complicated.