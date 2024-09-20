10 Tips You Need When Making Irish Coffee

On a cold winter's evening, few drinks are better suited to warming both the body and spirit than a well-made Irish coffee. Like many other classic cocktails, part of the beauty of an Irish coffee lies in its simplicity. And though it comes with a slightly murky background, as well, most agree the drink was invented in the early 1940s in Ireland before being popularized in the U.S. at Buena Vista Cafe in San Francisco.

Of course, while it can be hard to differentiate between the truth and a marketing ploy — and I've become slightly cynical about the origin stories of drinks, consequently, during my many years working as a professional bartender and bar manager – the precise history of the Irish coffee isn't all that important. After all, what matters is that the cocktail presents the perfect marriage of hot, sweet coffee and Irish whiskey topped with a delicate crown of cream.

Now, Irish coffees may be simple on paper, but they can be tricky to master — especially without knowing a few tricks of the trade. I'll be the first to admit I made some truly awful ones when I started my bartending career. Thankfully, I was able to eventually master the drink through knowledge and practice, and what follows is a list of everything I learned the hard way. To help you can craft top-notch Irish coffees with ease, here are 10 tips you need when making the classic warm cocktail.