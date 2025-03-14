We Tried And Ranked 5 Jameson Irish Whiskeys

St. Patrick's Day is here, and you'd better believe the world is going to drink a lot of Jameson. The long-producing distillery makes the world's number one-selling Irish whiskey even on a slow day, and March 17th is its biggest day of the year.

But which Jameson should you order? There are many varieties. To figure it out, I turned to an authority: Mark Roy, the director of marketing, merchandising, and warehousing for the New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC). New Hampshire is a control state, meaning the state government is your actual liquor salesman, and thanks to the "live free" aesthetic, offers some of the best prices in the northeast. That means a lot of turnover from both locals and savvy tourists making cargo runs — $700 million in sales each year, in fact — so Roy has seen both the breadth of the whiskey industry and the high-speed turnover of what succeeds on the shelf in his 31 years working at NHLC.

Even better, I met him at the Irish Consulate for a tasting of different distilleries. So when Mark recommends a bottle of Irish whiskey, you can trust he really knows his stuff. He's been personally responsible for sampling and selecting what New Hampshire outlets stock, down to single-barrel picks. Here are his thoughts on my ranking of the Jameson family, kindly furnished by the NHLC.

