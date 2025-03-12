"If I can get them to try it, I can make a new Bushmills fan," says master distiller Alex Thomas about those who doubt Irish whiskey and the venerable distillery itself, dating back to at least 1608. Those of us who had gathered at New York City's Crane Club to sample the newest (and oldest) Irish single-malt whiskey discovered every reason to believe her. Sampling the recent lengthy age statements, including the ultra-rare 46-year debuting at the dinner, we encountered Irish whiskey at the top of its glory.

Hyperbole? No. I admit it. I've been too willing to overlook Irish whiskey. I've dismissed its standardized qualities in the complexity of Scotch whisky's shadow. While recent tastings have shown me my mistake, Bushmills 46 makes me question how I can even have made it. This pour had me asking why I even bother with bourbon, and I have to say: I really love bourbon. Bushmills 46 is the absolute peak of what whiskey can be in any country. Whiskey fans all know a temperate climate produces fantastic stuff given enough time, but this is something else even so. I can't think of a comparable whiskey that's ever been my pleasure to sip.

