Review: 2023's Pyramid Peak Is The Best Stranahan's Snowflake In Years

It's December, which means the Stranahan's distillery in Denver, Colorado, has released its most highly anticipated single malt whiskey of the year: Snowflake, so-called because no two bottles are alike. Each installment derives its name from a different Colorado "fourteener" peak — mountains with an elevation of at least 14,000 feet. Sitting a mile above sea level and nestled at the foot of the Rockies, Denver has a headstart on claiming them, with 53 in the Centennial State (almost twice as many as second-place Alaska) comprising more than half of America's 96 fourteeners in all.

This year's edition, named Pyramid Peak, marks the first under the auspices of Stranahan's new head blender Justin Aden. He joined the company just a few months back but arrives with the aura of an incoming NFL head coach who's already run the scenarios in his head every waking moment. Pyramid Peak represents Stranahan's 26th Snowflake release since 2011, which means we're halfway through the list of available Fourteeners. The company used to release two a year, but as the event grew, it discontinued the Father's Day releases since the amount of planning required to do even one took up an outsized amount of time.

We made our way to Denver to catch this Snowflake on our tongue before it vanished.

