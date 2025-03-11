Why Ice Spheres Are Better Than Cubes In Strong Alcoholic Drinks

When it comes to crafting a cocktail, most people will consider the ingredients that go into that drink, namely the liquor and any mixers. What often ends up being an afterthought is the ice. Just as the shape of the cocktail glass is important to a well-crafted drink, so too is the shape and type of ice you use in your cocktail, and having the right kind of ice will take your cocktails to the next level. And when it comes to strong alcoholic drinks, ice spheres are much better than ice cubes.

Cocktail expert Roger Kamholz, author of "Pour Together: 2-Ingredient Cocktails to Meet Every Mood," told us why spheres beat cubes: "Size and shape of ice in a cocktail primarily affect the dilution rate of the drink. Larger ice has less surface area so melts slower, meaning more lengthy dilution." He further explained the reason it's better to use spheres, particularly in strong drinks, saying, "A single ice sphere is going to melt slower compared to multiple smaller ice cubes, so they're generally used in strong, slow-sipping cocktails like those with only spirited ingredients. Sphere ice will keep that bracing, spirit-forward flavor around for longer while keeping the drink cool."