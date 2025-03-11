Why Ice Spheres Are Better Than Cubes In Strong Alcoholic Drinks
When it comes to crafting a cocktail, most people will consider the ingredients that go into that drink, namely the liquor and any mixers. What often ends up being an afterthought is the ice. Just as the shape of the cocktail glass is important to a well-crafted drink, so too is the shape and type of ice you use in your cocktail, and having the right kind of ice will take your cocktails to the next level. And when it comes to strong alcoholic drinks, ice spheres are much better than ice cubes.
Cocktail expert Roger Kamholz, author of "Pour Together: 2-Ingredient Cocktails to Meet Every Mood," told us why spheres beat cubes: "Size and shape of ice in a cocktail primarily affect the dilution rate of the drink. Larger ice has less surface area so melts slower, meaning more lengthy dilution." He further explained the reason it's better to use spheres, particularly in strong drinks, saying, "A single ice sphere is going to melt slower compared to multiple smaller ice cubes, so they're generally used in strong, slow-sipping cocktails like those with only spirited ingredients. Sphere ice will keep that bracing, spirit-forward flavor around for longer while keeping the drink cool."
Making and using ice spheres
Typical ice spheres (also known as sphere ice or ice balls) are usually around 2 to 2.5 inches in diameter and contain the volume of around 10 standard kitchen ice cubes, so it's easy to see why they will dilute more slowly. Examples of those strong spirit-forward cocktails that work best with an ice sphere include a smooth old fashioned, a classic Manhattan, a negroni, and a frothy whiskey sour. You'll note that all four of these are usually served in a tumbler-style glass, which is a perfect fit for a chunky ice sphere. And on those lines, ice spheres are also great for straight bourbons and whiskies, where you want to savor the actual flavors of the spirit, rather than a version that's been watered-down too much.
To make ice spheres, you'll need to invest in the right tools, which can include an ice sphere mold, a spherical ice cube tray, or even a sphere ice press. This 6-sphere ice mold on Amazon is a good option, but there are larger molds out there too. To really elevate your cocktail game, you may even want to make perfectly clear ice spheres using distilled water that's been twice boiled. If you're planning on serving strong drinks regularly, or having guests over, you'll want to make some ice spheres in advance — just be sure to store your cocktail ice properly, in plastic zipper bags.