Why You Should Use A Higher-Proof Bottle In Your Bourbon Cocktails

Whiskey people have strong feelings about proofs. There are plenty of bourbon collectors who scoff at anything below 100 proof. They may make some exceptions for a few select bottles (such as the universally loved Eagle Rare, which sits at 90 proof), but the true connoisseurs tend to value the depth of flavor that only comes with a higher-proof bottle.

The cutoff of 100 proof isn't just an arbitrary love of round numbers, either. Back in 1897, the United States government established the Bottled In Bond Act. The legislation acted as a stamp of approval from good old Uncle Sam that the whiskey you were getting wasn't some backwater moonshine about to irreversibly dissolve your innards. If the bottle you bought was labeled "bottled in bond," you knew what you were getting was a quality product. Among other things, distilleries were required to bottle the whiskey at exactly 100 proof. How they came up with that number isn't entirely clear, but the reputation for higher-proof whiskeys being of higher quality has remained intact.

The bottled-in-bond label has gone in and out of fashion since 1897 but is currently in a renaissance. There's no shortage of craft whiskeys using the label even though the unregulated whiskey environment that provoked the legislation is, thankfully, no longer a problem. It used to be that consumers reached for bottled-in-bond whiskey because everything else was dangerous to their health. Now, it's used as an indicator of premium quality.