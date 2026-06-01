8 Chain Restaurants That Serve Exceptional Martinis
Many people dine at chain restaurants growing up because they are generally affordable, accessible, and provide the dining-out experience without too much of a hassle. As such, there is a certain nostalgia attached to them. As diners become adults, they look for not only chain restaurants that allow them to take on an affordable trip down memory lane, but also spots where they can get a well-rounded experience, a nice dinner, and, most times, a good drink.
Humble chain restaurants and the elegant martini may not seem to go hand in hand, but there are plenty of chain restaurants that have implemented alcohol and martinis into their menus, keeping both the classy element and the reasonable price tag. It's one thing to make a good cocktail, another to make a good martini, and an entirely different thing to make an exceptional martini. Here are the U.S. chain restaurants that have managed to offer top-tier martinis. This list was compiled based on customer reviews, and the martinis on it have high-quality ingredients and a unique taste that is suitable for experienced martini drinkers and newbies to the beverage alike.
Chili's
If you exist on the internet, you know that Chili's has experienced a resurgence of popularity in recent years. It's one of the most well-known chain restaurants in the industry and is beloved for its Triple Dipper appetizer and larger-than-life margaritas. Chili's does things differently than most chain restaurants, and that's why its espresso martini turned so many heads when it debuted on the menu.
Espresso martinis became popular again in 2021, when a post-pandemic world meant people were going out for the first time in a while — and needed a pick-me-up to stay out. The coffee-based cocktail is, at its core, traditionally made with vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup. But Chili's substituted the vodka with a reposado tequila and added spiced rum, adding a smooth, rich flavor that doesn't drown out the taste of the coffee. Chili's also adds agave syrup, which naturally pairs well with the tequila.
Chili's espresso martinis are notorious for being comfortably sweet, especially when paired with a dessert. The addition of Captain Morgan's Spiced Rum is a bold one, and it's a decision Chili's pulls off. The use of these unconventional ingredients adds a refreshing take on an espresso martini, making Chili's espresso martini one you can't replicate anywhere else.
P. F. Chang's
P. F. Chang's has a heritage built on taking tradition and modernizing it in cool, refreshing ways. The restaurant chain began with its co-founder recreating his family's traditional Chinese dishes, but its legacy has continued through branching out into other areas of Asian cuisine — including Korean, Thai, and Japanese, the latter of which inspired the cherry blossom martini. The cherry blossom martini is made with Hendrick's gin, elderflower liqueur, strawberry, lychee, pineapple, and lemon.
Patrons' love for the martini has inspired them to seek out copycat recipes so they can recreate the popular drink at home. This P.F. Chang's cocktail (which our taster ranked as one of the best on the menu) uses strawberry puree alongside the other fruit juices to create a potent tart flavor in a drink that could otherwise lean sweet. The elderflower liqueur works to complement the lychee and ties the martini, which is pink and garnished with two maraschino cherries and a sugar rim for a sweet snack while you sip, together. Between the fresh fruit juices, the elderflower, and the sweet garnishes, this P.F. Chang's martini balances all the flavors well, utilizing fresh ingredients and making it a martini worth trying.
The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is known for more than just its cheesecake. The chain has been popular for years, known widely for being one of the more elevated chain restaurants the United States has to offer. Its menu is over 20 pages long, and among those pages is "The Well-Mannered Dirty Martini" — a cocktail that has garnered tons of praise from patrons. For a chain restaurant named after its sweet treats, The Cheesecake Factory makes a savory cocktail that is rich like a dessert while maintaining the integrity of a robust dirty martini, which is not an easy feat.
A good dirty martini is already tough to get right because the ratio of "martini" to "dirty" has to be perfect. The Cheesecake Factory's well-mannered martini gets the label of an excellent martini because it delivers on the promise of being "dirty" and preserves the elegance despite being a served at a chain restaurant. The ingredients include Ketel One vodka and blue-cheese stuffed olives, a garnish that elevates the briny flavors and adds a salty kick to the dirty martini. Even on days when The Cheesecake Factory's food doesn't deliver, the well-mannered martini shines as the highlight of the dining experience at the Factory. Numerous patrons have scoured the internet trying to find a recipe that replicates it.
Morton's The Steakhouse
Morton's The Steakhouse is known for its elegance, meaning there is potential for it to curate good martinis. The chain seems to deliver, with diners raving about not one, but two of the establishment's martinis. The first is the eponymous martini: the Mortini. A self-named cocktail is a bold move for any restaurant, but Morton's confidence seems to pay off with the Mortini, which echoes the ingredients and flavors of The Cheesecake Factory's martini, using blue cheese olives, but puts its own spin on the drink by using Grey Goose.
The chain has a few other martinis that diners classify as worth ordering. The classic dirty martini, which some diners label "filthy" — a word dirty martini lovers use only for the best dirty martinis. Morton's also serves a chocolate cake martini. The dessert drink uses Mozart dark chocolate liqueur and Three Chord Bourbon to add a silky creaminess like you'd get in the frosting of a chocolate cake, and pairs it with Licor 43, a Spanish liqueur that adds a vanilla flavor to the beverage. Thus, Morton's has a variety of martinis that can elevate your dining experience, each one delivering on what the menu promises.
Fleming's
Fleming's boasts a fine-dining experience. The drink menu spans an array of cocktails with creative names, like The Butterfly Effect and Strawberry Fields. The steakhouse's most popular martini, though, is the blueberry lemon drop martini, which is Fleming's fruity twist on a classic lemon drop martini. Many customers constantly try to recreate it at home.
The chain restaurant's blueberry lemon drop martini includes Tito's Handmade vodka — a tried-and-true fan favorite that tends to dominate the vodka market — candied lemon, and fresh blueberry. To drill home the citrusy flavors, muddled blueberries are added, bringing a fresh, fruity flavor into the martini. It's all garnished with a sugar rim and blueberries, which are reminiscent of the crunchy rock candy you might have eaten as a kid, adding texture to this martini the way the olives do to a dirty martini. While this martini might lean more sweet compared to P.F. Chang's blueberry lemon drop, the added texture helps avoid a monotonous dining experience, and the use of high-quality ingredients makes this martini a standout.
Bonefish Grill
Bonefish Grill has been rooted in seafood since opening in Florida in 2000. Since then, the chain has curated its menu with perfect pairings that combine meats and seafood and fan-favorite appetizers like Bang Bang Shrimp and calamari. It offers an array of martinis and great deals, including a $5 Martini Monday special and a mini martini flight on its social hour menu. You can even get martinis to go with pick-up orders.
Bonefish Grill has a martini for everyone. Like Fleming's, it serves a blueberry lemon drop martini. It differs from the former because it uses Absolut Citron vodka for an added citrus kick, as well as blueberry puree and sour mix to balance some sweet, fruity, and tangy flavors. The lemon drop martini has been described as well-balanced, with one Tripadvisor reviewer noting it didn't lean too sweet or sour. Other martini options include the Bee's Knees martini (made with gin, Grand Marnier, sour mix, and honey syrup) and the crushed pineapple martini (made with Malibu rum, elderflower liqueur, pineapple, and lemon). While many chain restaurants have skyrocketed their prices over the last few years, Bonefish Grill has martinis executed well and for a bargain price.
Din Tai Fung
Din Tai Fung has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, and has gone viral for its soup dumplings in particular. From being a small family-owned business to a restaurant chain with more than 165 locations worldwide, the chain's fame is hard-won. Part of that comes from its cocktail list, which includes a pear lychee martini, a drink that one diner said on an Instagram video is a "rite of passage" to order on your first trip to the chain. Others even say the lychee martini was the best part of their meal at the restaurant.
The pear lychee martini uses Grey Goose La Poire vodka, St-Germain, fresh lemon juice, and lychee fruit. Some patrons have experimented with ordering a "special menu" lychee martini by asking for cranberry juice in the lychee martini. Din Tai Fung's lychee martini stays true to the brand's roots while utilizing well-loved ingredients and serving a gorgeous, social media-worthy drink.
Hillstone
Hillstone brings classic American cuisine to a modern restaurant setting, and while a food influencer claimed on TikTok that it's "maybe even a little pretentious," many think it has earned its acclaim, in part, through its martinis. One Yelp reviewer was impressed with the chain's quality control because their martini stays ice cold all the way through dinner. Patrons have done their best to recreate the refreshing martini at home, though Hillstone is very reluctant to give the recipe away. The menu states it includes Hendrick's gin, St-Germain, and a touch of sauvignon blanc, the latter of which adds an unexpected element to a highly acclaimed martini.
Hillstone's Crisp Martinis are worth trying because of the addition of the sauvignon blanc, which lowers the ABV and makes the martini a little more palatable to those newer to drinking martinis. The wine is not a typical addition to martinis, meaning Hillstone is truly serving a drink you can rarely find anywhere else. A New York City martini reviewer wrote on Instagram that they "felt like [they were] drinking a reverse [Cosmopolitan]" when they tried this drink.
Methodology
Chain restaurants are not hard to come by in the United States, and many claim that their version of the martini is the best. But in order for a chain to be included on this list, it had to use high-quality ingredients in its martinis — including fresh fruit juices and fresh garnishes — and the flavor profile had to be unique. You can go into any bar and get a martini, but the martinis on this list offer something special, whether that's a blue cheese olive garnish or a splash of sauvignon blanc to make it more palatable. The chain also had to have 20 or more locations and positive reviews from customers.