8 Chain Restaurants That Serve Exceptional Martinis

Many people dine at chain restaurants growing up because they are generally affordable, accessible, and provide the dining-out experience without too much of a hassle. As such, there is a certain nostalgia attached to them. As diners become adults, they look for not only chain restaurants that allow them to take on an affordable trip down memory lane, but also spots where they can get a well-rounded experience, a nice dinner, and, most times, a good drink.

Humble chain restaurants and the elegant martini may not seem to go hand in hand, but there are plenty of chain restaurants that have implemented alcohol and martinis into their menus, keeping both the classy element and the reasonable price tag. It's one thing to make a good cocktail, another to make a good martini, and an entirely different thing to make an exceptional martini. Here are the U.S. chain restaurants that have managed to offer top-tier martinis. This list was compiled based on customer reviews, and the martinis on it have high-quality ingredients and a unique taste that is suitable for experienced martini drinkers and newbies to the beverage alike.