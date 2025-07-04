13 P.F. Chang's Cocktails, Ranked

When you're craving a swanky cocktail during a nice meal out, P.F. Chang's likely isn't the first spot that comes to mind. It may be known for serving up delicious Asian American dishes, but you don't often hear guests raving about its cocktail selection.

Now, I'm always a little dubious about the cocktail menu at restaurant chains that aren't necessarily drink-forward. Yet when given the opportunity to try the entire selection offered by P.F. Chang's, I was understandably excited. After all, who doesn't love a beverage-loaded happy hour? While my expectations weren't high beforehand, it's time for me to change my tune. In fact, I'd posit the cocktails are some of the most underrated items on P.F. Chang's menu.

Despite not having an intimate familiarity with the chain outside of this tasting, I was impressed by the mix of classic and inventive drinks offered by the eatery. I may even have to frequent it more often – if purely to get another sip of that lychee-infused Cosmo. Either way, after trying all 13 of P.F. Chang's cocktail offerings, I ranked them based on the balance of their tasting notes, and how unique they are in comparison to standard cocktail menus.