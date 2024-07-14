Swap Bourbon With Japanese Whisky For A More Complex Old Fashioned

The old fashioned is arguably the keystone of all cocktails. Its simplicity belies a deep understanding of the fundamentals of good mixology and provides a minimalist template bartenders can use to experiment on top of. A classic recipe will use whiskey as the base, a bit of simple syrup, and a few dashes of Angostura bitters. Stir it up over ice, garnish with a cherry, and pinch a slice of orange peel over the top to express the citrus oils over the drink.

Because of how small the ingredient list is, the choice of whiskey has an outsized impact on the overall flavor profile. Bourbon is a popular choice thanks to its inherent sweetness which produces a softer palate that goes down smoothly. But if you're already opting for an old fashioned, odds are that you enjoy a more spirit-forward drink and Japanese whisky is an excellent candidate for that pursuit.

While there are plenty of complex bourbons, Japanese whiskies are famously nuanced, balanced, and fruit-forward thanks to their distillation techniques and choice of wood for maturation such as mizunara oak barrels. There are several major Japanese whisky brands, each of which has worked hard to cultivate a particular style, so we are speaking generally on the topic. That said, there are a number of excellent Japanese whiskies that would fit perfectly into the old fashioned format.