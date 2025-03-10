9 Bottled Espresso Martini Brands, Ranked

How do you take your espresso martini? Do you prefer yours thin and strong (like an actual martini) or creamy and indulgent, with a thick layer of foam on top? There's an espresso martini for every type of drinker, and if you're as big a fan of the cocktail as I am, you probably already have your perfect recipe stashed away in the recesses of your mind, ready to be conjured at a moment's notice. The responsible imbiber should also have a pre-made bottle ready to go whenever the mood strikes.

I get it, nobody will make an espresso martini that matches yours — but that's no reason not to have a bottle on hand for spontaneity's sake, and chances are there's at least a pretty close dupe to your own recipe on the market. I tried (and ranked) nine bottles of espresso martinis and was pleasantly surprised by the wide range of flavors and mouthfeels each displayed. Obviously, I based this ranking on my own preferences, so I'll give you an idea of my perfect espresso martini: full-bodied, creamy, and almost like a dessert. If your palate sounds the same, the picks toward the top of my list will be an easy buy. If, however, you like your martinis strong, mature, and without much body to speak of, shop the picks toward the bottom of my list.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.