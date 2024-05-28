How To Achieve The Perfect Creamy Foam On Top Of Your Espresso Martini

Invented in the 1980s, popular throughout the 1990s, and revived in the 2020s, the espresso martini continues to be one of the most popular orders at cocktail bars. Something about seeing that decadent-looking drink in its elegant martini glass or coupe topped with a heavenly layer of froth can make it hard to ask for any other drink on the menu. The taste, too, delivers on your high expectations with roasty, dark chocolatey espresso, vanilla sweetness, and a hint of booze. It would be a dream to enjoy this beverage at home, but the process of making it might intimidate some home bartenders. How, for example, does one even begin to get that perfect foam?

One genius hack for both beginners and those of us without espresso machines is that, yes, you can absolutely make a delicious espresso martini with a Nespresso pod. You'll want to choose which Nespresso pod you use for the cocktail based on its flavors, aromas, and roast level, which can affect factors like bitterness and astringency (both of which you want in restrained doses in order to temper sweetness). But your pod selection can also play a big role in your foam. When Tasting Table looked at the best Nespresso pods for espresso martinis, we found that the Ristretto Intenso worked exceptionally well. It has a big, bold roastiness and some body that beautifully balances the drink's coffee liqueur and vodka. It also happens to consistently produce a luscious crema layer.