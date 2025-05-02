What Is Agave Syrup And Is It Better For You Than Sugar?

When a recipe calls for honey and you don't have any on hand, when you want to sweeten your yogurt bowl or morning oatmeal, or when you swore you had syrup in the fridge only to realize that you'll have to make use of a substitute, there's one ingredient that always comes in clutch: agave syrup. Maybe you bought a bottle of the stuff because you assumed it was healthier for you than honey or other sweeteners, or perhaps you found yourself with some of it after friends brought ingredients to make margaritas over to your house. Regardless, it's a solid ingredient to have on hand and can be used in your cooking in a variety of different ways.

Whether you're trying to branch out and explore different sweetener options or you're just looking for ways to use up any agave syrup that ended up in your kitchen for whatever reason, we've got you covered with the 411 you're looking for on this ingredient. Once you know more about it and how to utilize it in your meals, snacks, and more, your sweetener game might just be forever changed. This is what you need to know about agave syrup.