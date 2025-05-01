11 Underrated P.F. Chang's Menu Items You Should Order

There are some dishes at P.F. Chang's, that iconic Asian-inspired chain restaurant, that absolutely aren't worth your time. However, that doesn't mean that everything on the menu is bad. In fact, some of the chain's less-appreciated offerings are actually the most delicious dishes available at the restaurant. But without trying everything on the menu itself, how would you know what to order — especially when you're bypassing the most popular options and instead seeking out those underrated dishes just aren't that hyped? After all, there's probably a lot you don't know about P.F. Chang's.

That's why we've created this list of some of the best and most underrated dishes you might want to try the next time you visit P.F. Chang's. Whether you're looking for a savory main course or something sweet to finish off your meal, these selections will have you covered. Sure, these may not be dishes that get all the love online, but they're options that are absolutely worth exploring if you want to try something new and different the next time you visit the iconic restaurant. These are the underrated P.F. Chang's menu items that should be on your must-try list.