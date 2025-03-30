P.F. Chang's Most Popular Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

For over 30 years, P.F. Chang's has served guests an array of Chinese-influenced dishes in the chain restaurant style. At over 300 locations worldwide, guests can relax with plates of dumplings, fried rice, and wok-seared meats while simultaneously enjoying the predictable atmosphere of red booths, colorful cocktails, and even a bit of television. Though far from an avid P.F. Chang's regular, I've long considered the pan-Asian restaurant conglomerate a cut above its competition — The Cheesecake Factory, Applebee's, Benihana, and the like can't quite hold a candle to P.F.'s extensive menu offerings (some of which are available as frozen meals found in supermarkets) in my mind's eye.

Maybe Chang's owes its elevated status in my imagination to the gilded, oversized horse statues nearly every P.F. Chang's rests at its gates to welcome guests into the maroon and black themed dining rooms, or possibly it's the chains' differentiation from the typical American-fare most corporate eateries depend on. Despite my confident, positive opinion of the Scottsdale, Arizona-born franchise, I realized decades have elapsed since I sat in one of P.F. Chang's dining rooms and cracked open one of the restaurant's branded fortunes. So, to refamiliarize myself, I tried P.F. Chang's most iconic dishes from its eclectic menu and rated them from worst to best based on taste.

