10 P.F. Chang's Frozen Meals, Ranked Worst To Best

By its own definition, P.F. Chang's is a casual dining bistro. It's not high-end Asian cuisine, nor is it like the numerous, very casual mom-and-pop Asian restaurants we've all come to know and love. Personally, I prefer the small menu board-type establishments, but I can see the appeal of P.F. Chang's — and so do millions of other diners.

As far as atmosphere goes, P.F. Chang's exceeds expectations. The aesthetic is elevated above most other casual dining places. The price is good, considering the experience and menu variety. And, while many of the menu items can be found at any Chinese restaurant, P.F. Chang's seems to put its own twist on the flavor profiles. So, I was very excited to see how the chain translated the vibes and flavors of its food into its frozen meals.

There are actually quite a few frozen signature dishes to choose from, all of which can be prepared different ways, including in the microwave, oven, and air fryer, as well as on the stovetop. I went for both personal and fan favorites. Then, after I prepared them using the aforementioned methods, I assessed how difficult they were to make, along with their price point, portion size, taste, and texture, to rank them from worst to best.

