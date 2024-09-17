When we go out to a restaurant, there's usually an expectation that professional chefs can make the dishes we order better than we can at home. While fried rice is a common way to use up leftover rice and veggies at home, there's still something so good about the texture and flavor of fried rice from your favorite Asian restaurant. To get to the bottom of what actually makes restaurant fried rice so good, we've consulted Brian Griffith, executive chef at Nashville Chinese restaurant, Choy.

According to chef Griffith, its a combination of pre-planned prep work and specialized machinery. "We dry the rice very evenly after we cook it for at least 2 days and also have a very high heat [stove] that produces a quick high heat that not many people at home possess." Freshly steamed rice still has a lot of moisture that'll prevent it from absorbing the flavorful oil and aromatics you fry them with. Frying moist, fresh rice will also result in a stickier, gummier texture.

Commercial rice cookers are engineered to be as efficient and failure-proof as possible, using high heat and advanced technology to cook large quantities of rice at a time. Furthermore, the heat generated by commercial-grade stove burners is significantly greater than home appliances. But the lesson to draw from Chef Griffith's explanation is that pre-cooked rice that has been dried out into harder, separate grains is ideal for fried rice. Even our recipe for easy fried rice call for pre-cooked white rice.