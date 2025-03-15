Are Olive Garden's Breadsticks Truly Unlimited?

In this economy, endless food at any restaurant sounds like a dream. But at Olive Garden? Olive Garden's got a lot of good stuff going on for it, from its tasty desserts to its main entrees with sizable portions, but we're here today to talk about the fact that this chain can still offer unlimited breadsticks when other restaurants have long since phased out any freebies, bonuses, and unlimited options they once offered.

The way the unlimited breadsticks work is simple. You show up with your party, get seated, and your waiter will deliver a bread basket at the start of your meal. This basket contains one breadstick for each guest, along with an extra one "as a conversation starter," a tactic that Red Lobster uses for its famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits, too. From that point on, every bread basket delivered to your table will have exactly one breadstick per guest. Yes, you can ask for as many as you want. Yes, you can ask for refills at any point during your meal. It really is as simple and genuinely unlimited as that. But how is that even sustainable these days?