Every Olive Garden Dessert, Ranked Worst To Best

This Sicilian cheesecake is made with ricotta cheese, a shortbread cookie crust, and a strawberry sauce for the topping. I like the ingredients in theory but didn't taste them, so I found this cheesecake a little lackluster compared to others I've had. Plus, the slice looked plain.

When comparing the Olive Garden dessert to online pictures of other Sicilian cheesecakes, I noticed other Sicilian iterations seem more airy, fluffy, and whipped, whereas this one appeared dense and totally smooth, like the frozen cheesecakes at grocery stores. It lacked the usual golden coloring on the top to indicate that it was baked, save for some hue variation on the edge. The flavor, however, was rich and creamy.

Shortbread cookies are usually firm, but the crust could've used some more texture — more bite and crunch — and flavor. The strawberries seemed like they were one day too ripe because of their softened exterior. Meanwhile, the sauce was sweet and brought some excitement to the dessert. Get the sauce and strawberries served on the side, and the cheesecake would be good for carryout. Otherwise, the moisture will make the crust soggy.

As I prefaced in the introduction, this cheesecake was perfectly tasty — minus the strawberries — even though it ranked last. It's just the other Olive Garden desserts were more flavorful and enticing. My server, however, said this would rank as their third favorite dessert of the bunch.