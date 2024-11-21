Olive Garden Breadstick Hacks You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

The first Olive Garden breadstick hacks we want to introduce you to are ones that you can enjoy with your meal in the restaurant. One we think you'll particularly enjoy is stuffing your breadsticks with Alfredo sauce. This hack unleashes your inner child a bit, as it involves playing with your food.

To do the Olive Garden breadstick stuffing hack you'll need to request a ramekin of Alfredo sauce. Once you've acquired the necessary Alfredo sauce, start by standing the breadstick up vertically. Then, remove the top either by biting or cutting off the top. Then, you can use your knife or the handle of your fork to make a nice little hollow all the way from the top through the center of your breadstick down to the bottom. Just be sure not to break through the bottom, because you're making your breadstick into a container. Once you've hollowed out the breadstick, it's time to pour your Alfredo sauce inside, while holding it over a plate to contain possible spillage. The result is so much more satisfying than just dipping your breadsticks in the sauce.

If you want to do this with leftover breadsticks at home, there's a way to stuff them a little more gracefully (if you have a Lbaixjj Cupcake Filler Tool or something similar). Just fill your pastry bag with Alfredo sauce, use the nozzle to hollow out space in the breadstick, and then inject the sauce. Easy peasy.