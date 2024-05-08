Are Olive Garden Breadsticks Vegan? Here Are The Facts

Italian food, or at least Italian-American food, isn't typically associated with vegan cuisine. Considering that, the epitome of fast-casual, Italian-inspired dining, Olive Garden, is likely the last place you'd think of going for vegan-friendly options. The most popular items on the menu include the chicken fettuccine Alfredo, laden with grilled chicken and cream sauce; the classic lasagna, layered with pecorino, mozzarella, and parmesan; and the eggplant parmesan, which, despite being vegetarian, rings true to its name with a healthy dose of melty parm. The one thing that everyone looks forward to the most, on the other hand, is the breadsticks — and, believe it or not, they happen to be completely plant-based.

Refilled without limit throughout your meal, Olive Garden's breadsticks are an all-you-can-eat menu item that, out of everything on the menu, might be the most commonly associated with the restaurant's name. They also contain no dairy or eggs — making them 100% vegan-friendly, with no modifications necessary. Fluffy, garlicky, and always steaming warm, the breadsticks are a surprising option that vegan diners may not have considered. What's even more surprising is they're not the only ones. The restaurant chain has an entire vegan menu dedicated to plant-based customers, making eating vegan at Olive Garden easier than ever.