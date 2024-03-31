7 Dishes You Should Avoid Ordering At Olive Garden

Olive Garden is a household name in Italian-American cuisine here in the U.S. The chain has been around since the '80s and is known for all-you-can-eat pasta deals that fill you up without forcing you to drop some serious coin. But the restaurant is also famous for its polarizing nature. Some customers swear by the eatery, while others despise it and claim it's an insult to Italian food. But whether you're a fanatic or a hater, one thing about Olive Garden stands as a penultimate truth: The unlimited breadsticks are to die for. Dip those warm, fluffy bread logs into some housemade alfredo sauce, and you'll be in creamy, garlicky heaven (although the unlimited deal isn't as limitless as one might hope). Along with its nationally acclaimed breadsticks, Olive Garden is famous for its soups and sauces, all made in-house — a step that most chain restaurants forgo for the more convenient from-frozen option.

Olive Garden has its attributes, but where there are heavenly appetizers, there's always a dastardly entrée lurking in the shadows of the menu to oppose them. I've had my fair share of Olive Garden experiences, and I know which menu items to avoid and which can hold up to the celebrated trio. So, when you step into the Olive Garden battleground, arm yourself with this guide; for amidst the tempting soup, salad, and breadsticks lie treacherous foes.