Why You Shouldn't Make Homemade Ravioli With A Super Creamy Filling

If you've never made your own ravioli, now's the time to start. Unlike store-bought versions, a do-it-yourself pasta lets you experiment with all kinds of personalized flavors and fillings. If you love cheesy pasta, try your hand at an egg yolk and ricotta-filled ravioli. Or, channel the flavors of fall with a butternut squash version. You can get as creative or as simple as you want — so long as you don't go overboard with the cream.

When it comes to filling ravioli, there is, unfortunately, such a thing as too much of a good thing. Using an abundance of creamy filling may sound like a delicious choice, but it can actually overly-moisten your pasta dough. When your pasta dough gets too wet, it won't function the way you need it to. The dough can break or become difficult to seal, resulting in a messy, torn-apart ravioli square. This result often arises when you use a filling that's heavy on ricotta, butter, cream, oil, and the like.

This watery impact, however, doesn't mean you have to steer clear of creamy, gooey fillings entirely. Rather, there's one easy fix that will let you use all of the cheese — with none of the moisture.