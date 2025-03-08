9 Dishes You Should Think Twice About Ordering From P.F. Chang's

There's your local Chinese place down the street, and then there's P.F. Chang's: that behemoth of Americanized Chinese food, that fancified, corporatized version of the mom-and-pop shop that was so many Americans' first glimpse into a food culture not their own. It's a Chinese restaurant chain you might have gone to for a special occasion or a casual night out when you didn't feel like cooking. Perhaps you've celebrated birthdays there or posted up at the bar drinking too-sweet cocktails after a particularly messy breakup.

Whatever P.F. Chang's means to you, there's a good chance that if you've visited the restaurant often enough, you have a go-to order or two that always hits the spot. But what about all the other options on the menu? Some of P.F. Chang's offerings are delicious, but others are ... not so much. We've read the reviews and done some tasting ourselves to determine which dishes you should be cautious about ordering if you want to get your money's worth at the Chinese-inspired chain. These are the nine dishes you should think twice about ordering from P.F. Chang's.