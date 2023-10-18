17 Tips You Need To Make Restaurant-Quality Pad Thai At Home

Today, we're diving chopsticks first into Thailand's most recognized dish, pad Thai. The popularity of pad Thai is no coincidence. The dictator who gave pad Thai its name, Luang Phibunsongkhram, initiated a campaign to establish a national dish, attempting to foster a sense of ultra-nationalism. He orchestrated campaigns that provided visas to Thai chefs born abroad and distributed complimentary samples of the flavorful noodle dish with recipe cards to the local residents.

Ultimately, the advertising campaign succeeded. The world loves the umami-rich, tangy, sweet, and sour sauce that coats chewy noodles, succulent proteins, and crisp vegetables. Not forgetting the obligatory sprinkle of peanuts and beansprouts. Even though pad Thai is a quick dish — ready in less than 20 minutes — mastering the techniques and finding the ultimate depth of flavor at home is no easy task.

That's why we've reached out to a special source offering the best advice on preparing authentic restaurant-quality pad Thai in your kitchen: Mike Morales, the Executive Chef of Sunda New Asian. The acclaimed restaurant, known for its selection of pan-Asian dishes, including sushi, adobo, poke bowls, dim sum, and pad Thai, has three locations in Chicago, Nashville, and Tampa. If you can't make it to a Sunda, don't worry — these tips are everything you need to make restaurant-quality pad Thai at home.