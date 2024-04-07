25 Beef Dishes Around The World You Need To Try

From humble stews to showstopping steak dishes, beef has proved time and time again to be one of the most versatile meats out there. Just about any cut of beef can yield delicious and impressive results in a wide range of recipes, whether fried, grilled, or braised for hours until it's on the verge of falling apart. It pairs just as well with rich tomato sauces as it does with spicy citrus dressings which makes it a versatile ingredient, no matter what you're in the mood for.

Although many Americans are familiar with iconic beef dishes like barbeque ribs or meatballs with bolognese, there is an array of beef recipes from across the globe that showcase the protein's utility. These meals allow the culinary identity of the recipe creator or cook to shine through and convey feelings of nostalgia, comfort, and decadence. Although the exact preparation may vary, all the dishes we selected showcase how versatile beef can be.