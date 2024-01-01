Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives Make For A Tastier Martini

If you appreciate a dirty martini, then you're already aware of the incredible briny flavor combination of gin or vodka with vermouth, olive brine (or juice as some call it), and those salty olives. Or perhaps you like an extra dirty or even a filthy martini loaded with more olive brine. Typically, pitted green olives like Castelvetrano or Manzanilla are used to get that savory flavor — but you can make the cocktail even tastier by using blue cheese-stuffed olives.

"You can get a different flavor by using the brine from a flavored olive (olives stuffed with blue cheese, jalapeño, or garlic) and using that olive for your garnish," says Molly Madigan Pisula, a Tasting Table recipe developer who created this easy dirty martini recipe with gin, dry vermouth, and olive brine.

You might be used to using blue cheese in salads and dressings, but the earthy and salty flavors match the briny profiles of a dirty martini. The secret ingredient also adds more of a kick to the bite when you go to eat the olives after taking the last sip of your martini.