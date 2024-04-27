Chili's Substitutes Tequila For Vodka In The Classic Espresso Martini With Awesome Results

Coffee cocktails are the ultimate after-dinner drink. Combining liquors with coffee not only provides the perfect pick-me-up to keep the night going, but depending on the liquor used, these drinks can be a delicious way to end a meal. While an Irish coffee or Black Russian are obvious choices, nothing is more popular these days than the espresso martini: a simple drink that exudes sophistication. That popularity has led to this modern classic showing up on menus all over the country from local watering holes to high-end restaurants. It's even found its way onto the menus of several chain restaurants. The newest franchise to jump on the espresso martini bandwagon? Chili's.

Since I love cocktails, especially coffee cocktails, and would never pass up a decent plate of chicken quesadillas, I was thrilled to be invited to taste Chili's newest libation. The restaurant may be known for its margaritas, selling well over 20 million every year, but why should the Mexican chain rest on its laurels? Now the only question is will the restaurant capture that same lightning with its newest cocktail as it has with its margaritas? Read on to find out if this espresso martini is destined to be Chili's newest hit or a total miss.