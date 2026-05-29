The Best Store-Bought Cocktail Onions Make Your Home Bar Setup Feel Complete

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Garnishes often get overlooked as a crucial component of creative cocktails, but that's a mistake. Not only do they perch so prettily atop your masterpiece, but they also contribute subtle flavors to the overall drinking experience. That's especially true for impactful elements such as cocktail onions, sometimes skewered alongside olives on a Bloody Mary, or more notably, on classic Gibson martinis in place of olives or lemon twists.

With so much at stake, Tasting Table created a ranked list of seven store-bought cocktail onions, judged by criteria such as visual presentation, balanced taste, crisp texture, the perfect size, and good value. All these elements contribute considerably to the cocktail-enhancing success of these mildly sweet and tangy, petite pickled pearl onions. As our taste tester nibbled and sipped her way through the contenders, one began rising to the top, finally landing in the number one position: Mezzetta Cocktail Onions.

Our tester put it quite simply: Mezzetta cocktail onions are on top of the list because they combine an attractive appearance (crucial for a cocktail garnish) with a great taste. They're also easily obtainable, both locally and online, and they have consistent quality and a competitive price, at roughly $4 per jar. She explains in more detail: "Every aspect of these onions was well-executed. Each one measures about one inch in diameter. They are shapely and pearly white, with a flavor that was salty and sour upfront, followed by a hint of sweet onion." They were noted as being sufficiently crisp and crunchy with a brine that blended well with gin.