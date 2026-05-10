7 Store-Bought Cocktail Onions, Ranked Worst To Best

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If you don't have a jar of cocktail onions on your pantry shelf or stocked in your home bar, you're making a mistake. Of course, their definitive role is as the heart and soul of a Gibson cocktail— a martini variation made with gin or vodka, dry vermouth, and sometimes a splash of onion brine. These pickled vegetables can also be used as a garnish for a savory mixed drink or contribute amazing flavor to charcuterie boards. You can use them in salads or even as a topping for a homemade burger recipe.

Buying quality cocktail onions is important no matter how you use them, but it's especially important if you're planning to sip a Gibson. Use a pungent, astringent onion, and the drink will make you cough. You'll get hooked, though, if the garnish is a tangy-sweet onion with the perfect combination of earthiness, sharp vinegar, and umami. The crunch at the end is the culmination.

You probably don't want to try every brand of cocktail onion available on Amazon. Don't worry: I did that for you and ranked them from worst to best. The onion that took first place has it all: a beautiful visual presentation, the perfect size, a great balanced taste, a crisp texture, and fantastic value.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.