3 Popular Types Of Martini Glasses, Explained

Bring up a martini emoji on your smartphone, and you'll see the familiar V-shaped glass that's so associated with the cocktail that few may remember it's only one of several glassware options for martinis. In fact, martinis pre-date the iconic glass by four decades or so, with the cocktail invented in the 1880s and V-shaped glasses in the 1920s during Prohibition. Because gin was easier to manufacture than other then-illegal spirits, it became the dominant drink in a range of gin cocktail recipes and drove up popularity of the martini — as well as the glasses that served it. Even then, it still vied with other popular martini glasses, and the passing decades have witnessed to-and-fros of popularity.

Martini glasses essentially break down into three types: V-shaped, coupe, and Nick and Nora. The first is the familiar, thin glass with the long stem reaching up to a cone with straight sides. The coupe — probably the oldest cocktail glass in history — begins with a similar wide base and thin neck but opens up more to a sturdier, rounded, shallow bowl. The Nick and Nora — named for a boozy crime fighting couple in a popular 1930s book and film series — extends the sides higher from the rounded base, putting it somewhere between the V-shaped and coupe. Whether following a dry or dirty martini recipe, you can find a host in any of these three styles of martini glasses and add them to your collection of cocktail glasses.