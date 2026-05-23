Yes, The Coffee You Use For Your Espresso Martini Matters

By this point, we would be really surprised if you haven't heard about espresso martinis before. This "it" cocktail has taken over bar menus and can even be found in several ready-to-drink formats, though many imbibers still choose to DIY it. Crafting the cocktail from scratch allows you to play with different ingredients, finding a coffee liqueur brand they enjoy, and even trying riffs on the espresso martini (like the viral Parmesan version). Regardless of how you like to doctor up your drink, there is one important thing to keep in mind: coffee matters.

We spoke to two experts — Tom Baker, founder of Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur and Cyril Alcazar, managing director of La Cabra New York — who both confirmed the importance of selecting the right beans. "Coffee is the backbone of an espresso martini, so the quality and character of the coffee directly shape the drink," says Alcazar. "A well-sourced and carefully roasted coffee brings structure, sweetness, balance, and complexity, rather than just bitterness or caffeine."

Baker explains that this has something to do with the drink's composition. "It's called an espresso martini. If you're making it with vodka, let's be real, all the flavor in the drink is coming from coffee. And when all your flavor is coming from one place, that place better be good," he says.