The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Making Espresso Martinis

It might be tempting to pour the espresso over a different batch of ice to speed up the process, but it's best to let it cool naturally to avoid any bitterness developing. If you can, brew it ahead of time and set it to the side, or place it in the refrigerator in an airtight container. It will stay fresh for up to 72 hours, but it's best to use it within 24 for the best taste. If you're short on time, you can also try putting the espresso in the freezer for a few minutes, or brew it in a very cold cup that's already frozen.

Everyone has their own opinions on what type of coffee works best, but a lot of people will tell you to avoid using cold brew. While it makes for an incredibly easy shortcut in terms of cooling, the drink might not froth the same way or deliver that bold coffee punch. That being said, we're not totally against the idea, and know that some prefer the smoother taste that a cold brew martini offers. Cold brew is sweeter and slightly less acidic than espresso, and there's no chance of it melting that precious ice. We even consulted an expert on using cold brew vs espresso in your cocktails, who also thought that it has its place — why not try both versions out and see which you prefer? The best part about a comeback kid is that it can always evolve, as all recipes do over time.