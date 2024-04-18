An Expert's Advice On Using Cold Brew Vs Espresso In Your Cocktails

Coffee's rich and robust flavor coupled with the energizing and euphoric effects of caffeine make for better mornings and better cocktail hours. The best coffee cocktails have become mainstays for boozy brunches and have transformed coffee house baristas into bartenders. Cocktails and coffee drinks are a culinary art form, and coffee cocktails are cautiously proportioned for the perfect marriage of flavors to get you a fun balance between tipsy and jittery.

Not only do proportions matter, but the type of coffee is also an important factor in a well-mixed coffee cocktail. For a better understanding of the appropriate use of espresso, cold brew, and hot coffee, we spoke to Jessie Dolores, an expert mixologist and manager at Coffee + Cocktails in New York's Gansevoort Meatpacking hotel. According to Dolores, most coffee cocktails call for espresso because of its concentrated flavor and caffeine content. However, cold brew (not to be confused with iced coffee) is a worthy substitute in most cocktails because it has a similarly concentrated flavor. Dolores told us, "We can generally sub it with espresso without altering the flavor of the drink itself."

Cold brew is also an easy swap because it's already chilled, making its addition to cold cocktails even more seamless. Plus, cold brew requires no fancy machinery. With a smoother finish, less acidity, and less bitterness than espresso, cold brew can even allow the bite of alcohol to shine through.