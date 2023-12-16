Chocolate Liquor Isn't The Alcoholic Drink It Sounds Like

When one hears the term "chocolate liquor," it's easy to conjure images of a decadent and velvety alcoholic beverage made of creamy chocolate. However, chocolate liquor isn't the alcoholic drink it sounds like. That's actually chocolate liqueur, which does indeed have alcohol and is a term one often confuses with chocolate liquor.

The term liquor in chocolate liquor means liquid rather than alcohol. So what exactly is chocolate liquor? It is actually an essential ingredient for chocolatiers, bakers, and confectioners. Chocolate liquor is a critical ingredient for making all chocolates, from luxurious truffles to standard bars. Rich in chocolate flavor and mild in sweetness, chocolate liquor is also an excellent ingredient to use when baking and making desserts.

Chocolate liquor is made by heating cocoa butter and mixing it with parts of roasted cacao beans (or cocoa nibs). To change its base flavor, chocolatiers can mix in different ingredients. Adding more sugar will result in sweeter milk chocolates. Less sugar results in darker chocolates. Spices, fruits, essences, and more cocoa butter can also go into the mix, depending on the chocolatier's recipe.