This Best-Of-2026 Bourbon Won A Double Gold Medal And Retails Under $40
If you're serious about your bourbon, you know some of the best pours come at a premium price. In your bar cart, you likely have a reasonably priced casual bottle that you share freely, and a bottle reserved for special occasions that could have even set you back an entire paycheck. High-end, expensive bourbons without a doubt deserve a spot on your bourbon bucket list, but the London Spirits Competition is here to remind us that you shouldn't always judge a bottle by its price tag.
Judges at the competition named Maker's Mark Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey its 2026 Straight Bourbon of the Year and awarded it the coveted Double Gold Medal for its near-perfect 96 out of 100 on the competition's scorecard. But even with all the accolades, the most impressive feat of all for this exceptional bourbon might just be the price point. We've seen bottles for as low as $39.99.
While you'll be wise to grab a bottle of your favorite craft bourbon when you can, Maker's Mark's vast production capabilities make one of the world's best bourbons as accessible as it is affordable. Although this cask-strength variety is small-batch and aged for at least seven years, you can easily find it online, and likely at your local liquor store, too.
Why Maker's Mark Cask Strength Bourbon is a winner
We are no stranger to this delectable bourbon. It snagged the number one spot on our list of the best wheated bourbons under $50. Finding an affordable cask-strength bourbon is no easy feat, as it is bottled straight from the barrel, undiluted. It might be an understatement to say that Maker's Mark overdelivers at the price point. The red winter wheat elevates the high-proof flavor, which registers between 107 and 114 proof (the variation is due to not diluting the bourbon) — which is considerably stronger than the brand's traditional 90-proof bottle.
Even so, this cask strength dram won't knock you over. Instead, with an oaky, caramel-like aroma, notes of vanilla and spice, and a dark chocolate finish, it offers a robust yet sophisticated sip that goes down smooth. Since it's undiluted, you may find adding a few drops of water enhances the experience. However you like it, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better-tasting, high-proof bourbon for the price.