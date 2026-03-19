If You See A Bottle Of Craft Bourbon, Here's Why You Should Grab It While You Can
Craft drinks have enjoyed a steady rise in recent years, and it's not just small-batch beers making waves. The bourbon boom might make 2026 the perfect year to buy bourbon, but if you're a craft bourbon connoisseur and have noticed your favorite bottles are getting harder to find, you're not imagining it. "'Craft bourbon' generally refers to bourbon produced by smaller, independent distilleries that focus on limited production, local ingredients, and hands-on distillation practices," master mixologist Justin Lavenue tells Tasting Table.
As the co-owner of The Roosevelt Room, as well as the owner/operator of The Eleanor and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, all based in Austin, Texas, quality spirits and expertly-crafted cocktails are Lavenue's bread and butter. He explains that craft bourbon's production translates to limited availability on the shelves. "While large distilleries can produce millions of bottles annually with extremely consistent profiles," he explains, "craft producers are often working on a much smaller scale and experimenting with unique mash bills, fermentation techniques, and barrel-aging approaches."
That small-scale, time-consuming production is why it can be a struggle to find your favorite craft bourbon in stock. "Bourbon must be aged in new charred oak barrels, and truly high-quality bourbon typically spends years developing in the barrel," Lavenue says. "Many newer craft distilleries are still building their aged inventory, so supply often can't keep up with demand. As interest in bourbon continues to surge, those limited releases tend to disappear quickly." This means it pays to be an opportunist and snag your favorite craft bourbon when and where you can.
Tricks of the trade to secure your favorite craft bourbon
There are a few things you can do to become an insider and score your favorite craft bourbon as soon as the latest batch hits stores. Many craft distilleries offer online sales and you can sign up for updates on their latest releases. If you're lucky enough to live close by, going straight to the source is a good way to secure your favorite bottle, though it's not a guarantee that it will be any cheaper to buy bourbon at the distillery. When it comes to catching a bottle in-store, Lavenue says building relationships with your local liquor stores can help. Some stores have loyalty programs that grant early access to craft bourbons, while others operate on a more casual basis. Bottom line, it pays to out yourself as a loyal customer so your local liquor store owners know you're a guaranteed sale.
Another way to get your hands on craft bourbon is to seek out smaller brands. "Pay attention to smaller distilleries rather than chasing the heavily hyped bottles," he advises. "Many fantastic craft bourbons never receive the same marketing push as the big names, but they offer incredible quality and value if you know where to look." For example, one of his favorites is produced right in his hometown: Still Austin "The Musician" Straight Bourbon. "It's approachable in price but delivers tremendous depth, with notes of toasted oak, caramel, and baking spice," he says. "It's a great example of how craft bourbon can still be both accessible and high-quality."