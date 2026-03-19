If You See A Bottle Of Craft Bourbon, Here's Why You Should Grab It While You Can

Craft drinks have enjoyed a steady rise in recent years, and it's not just small-batch beers making waves. The bourbon boom might make 2026 the perfect year to buy bourbon, but if you're a craft bourbon connoisseur and have noticed your favorite bottles are getting harder to find, you're not imagining it. "'Craft bourbon' generally refers to bourbon produced by smaller, independent distilleries that focus on limited production, local ingredients, and hands-on distillation practices," master mixologist Justin Lavenue tells Tasting Table.

As the co-owner of The Roosevelt Room, as well as the owner/operator of The Eleanor and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, all based in Austin, Texas, quality spirits and expertly-crafted cocktails are Lavenue's bread and butter. He explains that craft bourbon's production translates to limited availability on the shelves. "While large distilleries can produce millions of bottles annually with extremely consistent profiles," he explains, "craft producers are often working on a much smaller scale and experimenting with unique mash bills, fermentation techniques, and barrel-aging approaches."

That small-scale, time-consuming production is why it can be a struggle to find your favorite craft bourbon in stock. "Bourbon must be aged in new charred oak barrels, and truly high-quality bourbon typically spends years developing in the barrel," Lavenue says. "Many newer craft distilleries are still building their aged inventory, so supply often can't keep up with demand. As interest in bourbon continues to surge, those limited releases tend to disappear quickly." This means it pays to be an opportunist and snag your favorite craft bourbon when and where you can.