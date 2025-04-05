Bourbon Shopping: Is It Cheaper To Buy At The Distillery?

If you're a bourbon lover with a well-stocked home bar, chances are you've daydreamed about taking a trip down the legendary Bourbon Trail – the ultimate road trip through Kentucky to visit all the distilleries from Heaven Hill to Buffalo Trace. Besides sipping the spirits straight from their sources and learning bits about bourbon's history, you might think you could cut some killer deals by taking out the middleman. Unfortunately, that's not necessarily the case.

Buying bourbon directly from the distillery won't necessarily save you money compared to your local liquor store. While most distilleries do actually have well-stocked gift shops, they generally make it a rule not to undercut their distributing partners. So if your main mission is hunting bargains on your go-to bottles, you may leave Kentucky disappointed. At the very least, the bottles you find would be sold at MSRPs — no lower.

That said, if you haven't made the pilgrimage before, there are still plenty of good reasons to swing by. While prices aren't necessarily cheaper, a lot of distilleries offer exclusive bottlings, limited editions, and distillery-only releases you simply won't find anywhere else.