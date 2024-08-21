Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Bourbon Spotted At Costco For A Bargain
Costco shoppers should keep their eye out for a new supply of Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Bourbon that's just hit the shelves in select stores. The first sighting happened in Carlsbad, California, and supplies are bound to go fast. Not only is E.H. Taylor one of the best bourbon brands on the market, Costco is selling it at an eye-catching price of $43. The MSRP for the E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch is $50, so the wholesale discount Costco is offering isn't exactly earth-shattering, but if you've been wanting to try something from the E.H. Taylor lineup for a while, now's a great opportunity.
The affordability and availability of the E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Bourbon is likely its greatest asset relative to the other whiskeys in the E.H. Taylor, Jr. series. It serves as a good introduction to the lineup for anyone unfamiliar with what Buffalo Trace is trying to do with the series. It may not be the flashiest E.H. Taylor whiskey, but that doesn't make it any less delicious.
Costco is regularly filtering through different high-end bourbon products. While having a consistent stock on offer would take out the guesswork, we honestly love the idea of walking through the bourbon aisle and searching for hidden gems at a discount. The downside is that even if someone at one Costco store spots a good deal, that doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be available everywhere, and this E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Bourbon is no different.
What makes the E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Bourbon special?
The E.H. Taylor, Jr. brand is a series of whiskeys made by Buffalo Trace. It's a surprisingly robust lineup, with 13 different types of whiskey that use the iconic cardboard tube packaging, long slim bottle design, and classy label, which sports the good Colonel's signature on the front. Many of the whiskeys in the E.H. Taylor, Jr. series number among some of the rarest bourbons on the market. Some of the bottles sell for several thousand dollars, including the E.H. Taylor, Jr. Old Fashioned Sour Mash that sells for $24,000. That helps put the Small Batch Bourbon's $43 price tag into perspective.
If you've ever had the good fortune of trying one of the more expensive bottles, you likely understand why the E.H. Taylor, Jr. line has such an avid fan base. But if you're going into the Small Batch Bourbon with the expectation that it can compete with a $300 bottle of E. H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel, then you may be setting yourself up for disappointment. On the other hand, if you're comparing it to similarly priced bourbons from other brands, you'll likely be surprised at how much value you can get from a relatively small investment. Costco is a great place to stretch your dollar when on the hunt for new bourbons, and there have been a number of other rare liquors found at Costcos, so you don't have to be a bourbon fan to find a good deal.