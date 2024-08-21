Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Bourbon Spotted At Costco For A Bargain

Costco shoppers should keep their eye out for a new supply of Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Bourbon that's just hit the shelves in select stores. The first sighting happened in Carlsbad, California, and supplies are bound to go fast. Not only is E.H. Taylor one of the best bourbon brands on the market, Costco is selling it at an eye-catching price of $43. The MSRP for the E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch is $50, so the wholesale discount Costco is offering isn't exactly earth-shattering, but if you've been wanting to try something from the E.H. Taylor lineup for a while, now's a great opportunity.

The affordability and availability of the E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Bourbon is likely its greatest asset relative to the other whiskeys in the E.H. Taylor, Jr. series. It serves as a good introduction to the lineup for anyone unfamiliar with what Buffalo Trace is trying to do with the series. It may not be the flashiest E.H. Taylor whiskey, but that doesn't make it any less delicious.

Costco is regularly filtering through different high-end bourbon products. While having a consistent stock on offer would take out the guesswork, we honestly love the idea of walking through the bourbon aisle and searching for hidden gems at a discount. The downside is that even if someone at one Costco store spots a good deal, that doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be available everywhere, and this E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Bourbon is no different.