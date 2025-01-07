The $60 Special Reserve Bourbon Costco Is Selling For $20

Bulk grocery shoppers and spirt enthusiasts alike have long championed Costco for its unexpected offerings. Now, another rare liquor has been spotted at Costco, and the price is right: W. L. Weller special reserve Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey by Buffalo Trace Distillery is selling for $20.49 per 750 ml bottle. News of the release comes from a Reddit post including a photo of the bourbon at the Costco location in Fountain Valley, California – a steal considering this bottle often goes for far more. The bourbon is currently on sale for $59.99 via Wooden Cork; other retailers like Caskers and Reserve Bar price the same bottle closer to $100.

Several Reddit commenters were quick to note that, unlike other rare liquors sold by Costco, the price label in the photo doesn't mention a per-customer limit. Although, whether or not fans are able to stock up is debated. Other commenters mention that they were informed of a one-per-member limit upon reaching the checkout counter.

As one Reddit commenter notes, "I haven't seen this anywhere that sells for less than Costco. I found it to be a favorite among new and casual whisky drinkers." Indeed, W. L. Weller special reserve is an accessible sipping bourbon for novice fans. Bottled at 45% ABV, it's slightly over-proof, but this bourbon uses wheat grain instead of rye for a smoother profile. On the palate, soft caramel notes meet honey, butterscotch, and wood, preceded by sweet honeysuckle on the nose.

