The $60 Special Reserve Bourbon Costco Is Selling For $20
Bulk grocery shoppers and spirt enthusiasts alike have long championed Costco for its unexpected offerings. Now, another rare liquor has been spotted at Costco, and the price is right: W. L. Weller special reserve Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey by Buffalo Trace Distillery is selling for $20.49 per 750 ml bottle. News of the release comes from a Reddit post including a photo of the bourbon at the Costco location in Fountain Valley, California – a steal considering this bottle often goes for far more. The bourbon is currently on sale for $59.99 via Wooden Cork; other retailers like Caskers and Reserve Bar price the same bottle closer to $100.
Several Reddit commenters were quick to note that, unlike other rare liquors sold by Costco, the price label in the photo doesn't mention a per-customer limit. Although, whether or not fans are able to stock up is debated. Other commenters mention that they were informed of a one-per-member limit upon reaching the checkout counter.
As one Reddit commenter notes, "I haven't seen this anywhere that sells for less than Costco. I found it to be a favorite among new and casual whisky drinkers." Indeed, W. L. Weller special reserve is an accessible sipping bourbon for novice fans. Bottled at 45% ABV, it's slightly over-proof, but this bourbon uses wheat grain instead of rye for a smoother profile. On the palate, soft caramel notes meet honey, butterscotch, and wood, preceded by sweet honeysuckle on the nose.
W. L. Weller special reserve Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey -- the $20 Pappy dupe
Fans praise W. L. Weller special reserve for its interplay of complexity and balance. The bourbon is soft and gentle without being boring or one-note. It's also a solid Pappy Van Winkle dupe — the ultra-rare, ultra-pricey bourbon also made by Buffalo Trace Distillery. In fact, the two bourbons share the same ingredients formulaically, and as Buffalo Trace tour guide Freddie Johnson told Business Insider, the differences between Pappy and Weller Special Reserve are "where we age it in the warehouse and how long we leave it there." Notably, founder William Larue Weller hired Julian Van Winkle (Pappy himself) as an employee, giving the future liquor giant his start in the industry.
This isn't the first time that fancy liquor has been spotted at the wholesale grocery retailer. We have a whole roundup dedicated to the best rare bourbons that aficionados can find at Costco, from Woodford Reserve Sonoma Triple Finish to Yellowstone Limited 2023 Edition. Costco's Kirkland brand recently debuted a new scotch whiskey for Lunar New Year. For a time, Costco even peddled budget bottles of Pappy Van Winkle. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the directionally similar W. L. Weller special reserve bourbon has been highly awarded, most recently taking home Gold at the 2024 Gold Global Whiskey Challenge and Silver at the 2024 International Wine & Spirits Competition – and at Costco, a 750ml bottle will set you back just $20.