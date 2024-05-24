The Rare Bourbon You Can Find For A Steal At Costco

Bourbon fanatics, rejoice! Especially those who have a thing for rarities like Blanton's Single-Barrel Bourbon, which is one of the best whiskeys in this category of exclusive spirits, and therefore tends to be more expensive. In recent months, the hard-to-find bourbon has been spotted at Costco for less than $60, which is well below its normal market value of $100 or more. This has obviously caused a bit of a commotion in online communities like Reddit, and it's worth noting if you're a collector who has access to a nearby location and can grab a bottle before they're gone.

Produced by Kentucky's Buffalo Trace Distillery, this particular bourbon is unusually difficult to obtain because it takes between six and eight years to age, and a recent whiskey boom has increased demand far beyond what producers were expecting. They haven't been able to keep up with the rising calls for the premium liquor, and it will likely take a few years for them to meet these new, unprecedented quotas.

Plus, even though some laws around a distillery selling booze directly to consumers shifted in 2021, the single-barrel is not a product Blanton's offers online. There are plenty of accessories and accoutrements available on the company website, but no bottles of the actual alcohol itself. This makes it even more of a boon for Costco members who've casually stumbled upon the whiskey stocked at such a bargain price.