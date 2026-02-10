Why 2026 Could Be The Perfect Year To Buy Good Bourbon

As of early 2026, news in the bourbon world hasn't been great. Following what was a period of high sales and rapid expansion, the market is contracting for a number of reasons. Alcohol consumption has declined in recent years, for one thing, but international response to U.S. tariffs has also hit bourbon sales hard, with exports of the liquor dropping significantly in 2025. Many icons of American whiskey have been affected, with Brown-Forman — parent company to Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, and Old Forester, among others — laying off a significant portion of its workforce and Jim Beam entirely halting production for the year. But while these stories are concerning for the industry, insiders note that they might not be a bad thing for consumers.

In an exclusive chat with Tasting Table, Ari Sussman, whiskey maker at Whiskey JYPSI, explained why this was one of the whiskey trends to watch in 2026. As he put it, the previous decade's bourbon boom led to significant outside investment and overproduction across the industry. The market has started to correct as that demand has faded, resulting in a significant surplus of the spirit.

This surplus is especially evident for many finer bourbons, which were produced at the height of the boom but take longer to reach the market due to their extended aging. "Everyone has to figure out a way to sell this high-quality whiskey in volume," Sussman said, "and that means consumers can expect prices to come down."