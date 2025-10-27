The Tennessee Whiskey Brand That Changed History Faces An Uncertain Future

Uncle Nearest, the first African-American master whiskey distiller, is now facing financial issues and selling off assets to avoid bankruptcy. In August 2025, the company was named in a $100 million lawsuit filed by creditor Farm Credit Mid-America and was placed in a court-ordered receivership. It now must sell off non-crucial business assets in hopes the company won't have to declare bankruptcy.

A Black-owned company, Uncle Nearest was founded by husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Fawn and Keith Weaver less than 10 years ago. The company exploded onto the elite whiskey scene with resounding success. By 2019, it had opened its own distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee and in 2022 reported selling more than $100 million in whiskey. Unfortunately, it is now facing an uncertain future as it pushes back against efforts to seize assets to satisfy mounting debts.

Uncle Nearest, which markets itself as "the best whiskey maker the world never knew," has been producing distilled Tennessee whiskey, rye, and bourbon since 2017, but the legacy of the brand's name dates back to the 1800s. It pays homage to a formerly enslaved man named Uncle Nearest (or Nearis depending on some sources) Green. Green was the person who taught legendary distiller Jack Daniel how to make whiskey, but the contributions he made, which were allegedly responsible for the incredible success of the Jack Daniel's company, were swept under the rug until 2016 when the company acknowledged this part of its history. Fawn Weaver says Uncle Nearest is the second-best selling Tennessee whiskey in the country, and is fighting back against the sale of the property and the terms of the receivership.