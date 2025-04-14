11 Black-Owned Restaurant Chains Across The US

Black people have played a big role in shaping America's food scene. Dookie Chase's, Harlem's iconic Sylvia's, and Jones Bar-B-Que, one of the best BBQ restaurants in the U.S., are just a few legendary institutions that introduced American palates to Black cuisine. Imagine life without fried chicken or mac n' cheese. They weathered a climate of discrimination and laid a foundation that future Black restaurants built upon.

Today, soul food, chicken and waffles, and Nashville hot chicken appear on menus nationwide — all Black inventions and American staples. Black-owned restaurant chains like Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles are known as much for food as they are for celebrity sightings. What's more, the scene has expanded beyond the umbrella of Southern food and now serves a wider variety of cuisines. From vegan cheeseburgers and cafe fare to Asian fusion and more, here are 10 Black-owned restaurant chains across the U.S. that we recommend visiting.