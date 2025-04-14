11 Black-Owned Restaurant Chains Across The US
Black people have played a big role in shaping America's food scene. Dookie Chase's, Harlem's iconic Sylvia's, and Jones Bar-B-Que, one of the best BBQ restaurants in the U.S., are just a few legendary institutions that introduced American palates to Black cuisine. Imagine life without fried chicken or mac n' cheese. They weathered a climate of discrimination and laid a foundation that future Black restaurants built upon.
Today, soul food, chicken and waffles, and Nashville hot chicken appear on menus nationwide — all Black inventions and American staples. Black-owned restaurant chains like Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles are known as much for food as they are for celebrity sightings. What's more, the scene has expanded beyond the umbrella of Southern food and now serves a wider variety of cuisines. From vegan cheeseburgers and cafe fare to Asian fusion and more, here are 10 Black-owned restaurant chains across the U.S. that we recommend visiting.
Ezell's Famous Chicken
With 18 chains across Washington State, you'll have no problem locating this Black-owned staple. Ezell's Famous Chicken was opened in 1984 by brothers Ezell Stephens and Samuel Stephens, brothers Lewis Rudd and Darnell Rudd, and Faye Stephens, Ezell's wife.
Fresh hand-battered fried chicken and fluffy muffin-shaped rolls keep locals coming back for more. Here, everything is made fresh every day of the week. Oprah Winfrey has even called it her favorite fried chicken, which locals pair with classic soul food side dishes like mac and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, corn, potato salad, and mashed potatoes with gravy. Adding home-baked peach cobbler or sweet potato pie to your order will complete the experience. Most locations are takeout-style with limited seating, but some have space for mid-sized groups.
Ben's Chili Bowl
This Washington, D.C. landmark has served fresh homemade bowls of chili since 1958. Founded by Ben and Virginia Ali, walking through its doors is like being transported to a bygone era. Photos of celebrities line the interior, revealing a rich history.
At the flagship location, orders are served over the counter and eaten on a padded stool or in a booth, none of which have changed in over 60 years. The main attraction is Ben's world-famous chili, which is enjoyed solo or spooned over hot dogs and half-smokes. The menu also features hamburgers, sub sandwiches, and more. Missing this yellow, white, and red-colored tourist hotspot is hard. Along with six locations in Washington, D.C., Ben's Chili Bowl can be found in North Virginia and Maryland.
Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles
No restaurant is more synonymous with chicken and waffles than Roscoe's. Founded by Herb Hudson in 1975, it's one of Los Angeles' premiere foodie institutions. From celebrity sightings and appearances on TV and movies, to a visit from the president of the United States, everyone has tasted Roscoe's iconic blend of sweet and savory. Fame aside, this chain serves some of the best chicken and waffles in the U.S. The chicken is crisp and juicy, the waffles are moist and chewy, and there are plenty of sides. We recommend the greens, which are nicely seasoned with a vinegary kick.
Roscoe's has a menu full of tasty soul food classics. First-timers must try Scoe's Special #1, featuring four pieces of Southern-style fried chicken and two waffles. The gravy-drenched Scoe's Special #2, however, is for those ready to dive into the deep in. It's a popular spot, so crowds are normal. Fortunately, there are seven locations throughout Los Angeles.
Slutty Vegan
Pinky Cole founded Slutty Vegan as a healthy alternative to many of the foods that cause hypertension, cholesterol, obesity, and other food-borne ailments common in the Black community. A journey that began in Cole's two-bedroom apartment in 2018 has expanded to 11 locations across Atlanta, Alabama, Texas, and New York. Slutty Vegan sells suggestively-titled burgers and fries. Names like Sloppy Toppy, Fussy Hussy, and Hooker Fries lure customers in, but the chain's success proves why it's the best vegan restaurant in Georgia.
These burgers are more than marketing gimmicks. The One Night Stand is a standout, featuring a plant-based patty layered with Slutty Strips (vegan bacon), melty vegan cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and the signature Slut Sauce on a sweet vegan Hawaiian bun. It's one of several mouthwatering burgers to try. Wash it down with a Slutty Lemonade, and don't forget to try the vegan sweet potato pie and banana pudding.
Prince's Hot Chicken
Nashville's famed hot chicken was invented by the owner of legendary Black-owned restaurant Prince's Hot Chicken. According to Thornton Prince, the idea came to him following a botched revenge plot from a scorned lover. After finding out about his infidelity, she used his love for fried chicken against him by adding a dangerous amount of peppers and spices to a fresh batch. The ploy ultimately backfired, as Thornton not only enjoyed the hot chicken but was inspired to perfect the recipe.
Prince's Hot Chicken opened around 1945 and still scorches tongues today. Choose from eight spice levels — plain to XXX hot, which is not for the faint of heart. Fried chicken is usually served with white bread and pickle slices. Balance out the heat with several savory sides. Baked beans with pork, coleslaw, greens with turkey, and mac n' cheese are a few. Prince's Hot Chicken has five locations across Tennessee and one in North Carolina.
Hilltop Coffee & Kitchen
Founded by Yonnie Hagos, Ajay Relan, with celebrity Isse Rae joining later, Hilltop Coffee & Kitchen has become one of the few Black-owned cafe chains in the city. When the first location opened on Slauson Avenue, it was the only cafe in the area. In a casual feel-good setting, locals hang solo or convene with friends while enjoying fresh-brewed coffee and a diverse menu of tasty eats.
A Black Rose Latte with activated charcoal and the Bangin' Breakfast Sandwich made with fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, and spicy mayo on a brioche bun are a great way to start the day. You'll find an assortment of blended coffee options and seasonal flavors to select from, along with pastries, hot and cold breakfast bowls, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. Hilltop Coffee & Kitchen has locations in South LA, Downtown, and East LA.
Ekiben
Ethiopian and Asian cuisine meet at Ekiben, a thriving Baltimore-based chain named a top 100 restaurant by Yelp three years in a row and a James Beard semifinalist. Owners Ephrem Abebe and Steve Chu deliver an experience unlike anything you've ever tasted, serving bao bun sandwiches and bowls. The Spicy Neighborhood Bird Bun is a fusion of flavors made with Taiwanese curry fried chicken sprinkled with Ethiopian spices, topped with fresh pickles and herbs, spicy sambal mayo drizzle, and served on chewy bao buns.
There are five mouthwatering buns to select from, including two vegan options, and an even larger selection of bowls. Customers say that Ekiben's bowls balance taste and texture, delivering harmonious complexity. Creative sides like broccoli tempura, spicy Ethiopian red lentils and rice, and pho-spiced cheesesteak eggrolls make it hard to narrow down which menu items to order. Stop by any of Ekiben's three takeout-friendly locations in Baltimore: one in Fells Point, Hampden, and South Baltimore.
Woody's Bar-B-Que
If you love barbecue and have spent a good amount of time in Los Angeles, odds are you've heard of Woody's. Its irresistible aroma of savory wood-smoked barbecue can be smelled from a mile away. This local landmark is no stranger to long lines. Woody's is an old-school takeout-only establishment that serves glistening ribs with sauce, sliced succulent links, and mouthwatering turkey that requires two hands. Order the sauce on the side if you're not into liberal lathers.
Complete your meal with one of several sides — the macaroni and cheese is a popular go-to, along with the baked beans, potato salad, and cornbread. Woody's also offers reasonably priced party platters for small and large groups that are perfect for gatherings. Find the chain's signature smoke trail in South LA's Hyde Park, Inglewood, and Manchester Square.
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles has been steadily hatching locations around the U.S. since 2002. Owner Larry White was raised in his grandmother's soul food restaurant and carries on the family tradition, delivering tender fried chicken and buttery melt-in-your-mouth waffles. His award-winning homemade recipes have attracted the likes of Charles Barkley, Shaq, and even Muhammad Ali.
Against a backdrop of family pictures and lively music, Lo-Lo's offers a slew of Southern classics in a casual setting. Pair your chicken and waffles with potato salad, fried okra, mac and cheese, collard greens, and more. Wash it down with a classic grape soda or a vodka-infused blue Kool-Aid cocktail. Lo-Lo's has a wide variety of drinks and alcoholic beverages and also sells branded BBQ sauce and seasoning rubs. There are four locations — one in Las Vegas and Texas and two in Arizona.
Bludso's BBQ
Bludso's BBQ, a restaurant chain owned by Los Angeles native Kevin Bludso, has been racking up more than ribs. Since launching in 2008, it's amassed accolades that include a James Beard award for a cookbook, two Steve Harvey Hoodie awards, and numerous appearances on popular food shows like Netflix's "American Barbecue Showdown" and "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." At Bludso's BBQ, meats are prepared low and slow in a custom-built smoker made in Texas. The aroma of barbecue cooked over wood permeates through the restaurant's casual rib shack-like interior, where customers enjoy filling family-style portions and rave about the sides.
All of the meats come in three sizes — ¼ pound, ½ pound, or 1 pound. The pulled pork sandwich is a popular pick, overflowing with tender strips and cole slaw on a toasted bun, dripping savory sauce with each bite. Bludso's signature, however, is the deliciously charred brisket. Vegans have jackfruit as an option, as well. Find one of LA's premiere BBQ purveyors on La Brea Avenue and in Santa Monica and Van Nuys.
Cleo's Southern Cuisine
If a rave review from TikTok food critic Keith Lee is any metric, Cleo's Southern Cuisine is one of Chicago's best soul food restaurants. He was so blown away that he returned a year later to confirm his original review and left even more impressed. Chef Kristen Ashley, with the help of her aunt, opened the first location in May of 2019, not far from her childhood neighborhood. Two years later, Time Out would name her Chicago's "Fried Chicken Queen."
It's an apt moniker, too. Cleo's Southern Cuisine's fried chicken is a well-seasoned balance of crispy juiciness. Another knockout is the Southern-fried catfish, which is buttery fall-apart tender. A drizzle of spicy remoulade sauce takes both to new levels. Other menu must-tries include homemade honey cornbread muffins and pineapple candied sweet potatoes. There are lots of sweet and savory Southern delicacies to indulge in, though.
Whichever you choose, cleanse your palate with Mississippi Sunshine (sweet tea) or Purple Rain (an upscale grape Kool-Aid), and don't forget to grab one of the desserts. This Chi-Town standout has three locations: a flagship in Bronzeville, one in The Loop, and another in Avondale.