Ray Charles' Favorite Creole Restaurant Was Dooky Chase's In New Orleans

Legendary singer-songwriter and pianist Ray Charles may have been born in Georgia and raised in Florida, but his favorite Creole dining establishment was located in New Orleans. Dubbed Dooky Chase's, the authentic Creole restaurant still exists today on Orleans Ave, although it was founded back in 1941. Charles frequented the place in the 1950s in particular and was such a fan that he even included a line in his song "Early in the Morning" referencing it. If you've ever crooned the lyrics, "I went to Dooky Chase's to get something to eat / The waitress looked at me and said, 'Ray, you sure look beat,'" you've referenced it too.

What was his order of choice? Red beans and rice with fried chicken. While the dish on the menu today may not be the exact same one that Charles enjoyed (although it's possible that the recipe hasn't changed over the years), you can still find red beans and rice there today for $14.95. It comes with two pieces of fried chicken and a choice of a side, which can include stewed okra, mustard greens, and jambalaya. If you're pairing your meal with a glass of vino, Dooky Chase's recommends La Crema Pinot Noir in this case.