Here's What It Means When A Restaurant Declares Bankruptcy

On the list of stress-inspiring buzzwords, "bankruptcy" ranks pretty high. Declaring bankruptcy might seem like a closing sentence, but in reality, it can be a strategic move toward recovery. Still, in some cases, a bankruptcy declaration can mean that folks won't be able to chow down at their favorite eateries anymore. Feeling nervous that one of your go-tos might be on the rocks? There are a few tell-tale signs that a restaurant is about to go bankrupt to be on the lookout for.

Single-location restaurants and larger chains like Quaker Steak & Lube, Ryan's buffet, Logan's Roadhouse, and more have filed bankruptcy in recent years. Chain or not, there are two main types of bankruptcy for restaurants to file: Chapter 7 and chapter 11. In chapter 7 bankruptcy, businesses shutter their doors, sell off their assets under the guidance of a judge, and are absolved of any outstanding debts. In the more complicated, multi-stepped Chapter 11 bankruptcy, businesses remain in operation while creditors and the restaurant agree on a plan for debt repayment.

The chief appeal of declaring bankruptcy is that it immediately enacts a wave of financial protection over restaurants, halting collections and any outstanding lawsuits. From there, a thorough and often lengthy process begins in which restaurants work with lawyers and the court system to take stock of all their assets and figure out how best to allocate those assets to creditors.