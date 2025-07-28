The Steak Chain We're Thankful Survived Bankruptcy
On our list of failed restaurants we miss, we're glad that one steakhouse chain has managed to hang on. With a friendly atmosphere, Logan's Roadhouse is the kind of place we can stroll into without much fanfare. A reliable menu and laidback setting is just the place to settle in with a cold beer, whether you're digging into a steak that has been prepared over mesquite wood or sopping up morsels of meatloaf with freshly baked rolls. Sometimes you don't want to have to think about putting an outfit together to head to a steakhouse, and Logan's Roadhouse is just the ticket to a tasty meal that can be devoured in an after-work t-shirt and jeans. But the fact that Logan's is still in operation is a fortunate opportunity for those who live nearby one of these restaurants.
The first Logan's opened in 1991 in Kentucky. Classics like loaded potato skins, wings, burgers, fish, country fried steak, and wood-grilled steaks have filled menu pages since the restaurant's beginning. In 1991, an in-house recipe for yeast rolls quickly drew praise, and two years later, original Roadhouse tea kept palates moist in between bites of surf and turf. Though the concept initially succeeded and the brand opened hundreds of new locations, debt accumulated, and Logan's Roadhouse filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016.
The kind of comeback story we like
Thankfully, after closing a few of the restaurant locations and restructuring business operations, Logan's Roadhouse was able to make a comeback. Once lender Fortress Investment Group bought the chain of restaurants in 2020, some of the closed locations were reopened, and management bulked up teams with new leadership. Eventually, finances began to improve, and now with over 100 locations in nearly two dozen states, more of us can wander into a Logan's to watch some sports games, crack open a few peanuts, and put back a cold one or two.
Logan's is also the kind of setting that welcomes parties and events, and food can be ordered for delivery, to pick up and take home, and to cater to larger groups. Though menus differ slightly between the Carolinas and California locations, tasty food that will fill your belly and friendly service is a constant — and hopefully will remain so for years to come.