The Steak Chain We're Thankful Survived Bankruptcy

On our list of failed restaurants we miss, we're glad that one steakhouse chain has managed to hang on. With a friendly atmosphere, Logan's Roadhouse is the kind of place we can stroll into without much fanfare. A reliable menu and laidback setting is just the place to settle in with a cold beer, whether you're digging into a steak that has been prepared over mesquite wood or sopping up morsels of meatloaf with freshly baked rolls. Sometimes you don't want to have to think about putting an outfit together to head to a steakhouse, and Logan's Roadhouse is just the ticket to a tasty meal that can be devoured in an after-work t-shirt and jeans. But the fact that Logan's is still in operation is a fortunate opportunity for those who live nearby one of these restaurants.

The first Logan's opened in 1991 in Kentucky. Classics like loaded potato skins, wings, burgers, fish, country fried steak, and wood-grilled steaks have filled menu pages since the restaurant's beginning. In 1991, an in-house recipe for yeast rolls quickly drew praise, and two years later, original Roadhouse tea kept palates moist in between bites of surf and turf. Though the concept initially succeeded and the brand opened hundreds of new locations, debt accumulated, and Logan's Roadhouse filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016.