8 Whiskey Trends To Look Out For In 2026

If you want good quality bourbon, you've got to pay for it — a necessary truth for any bourbon drinker who only wants to invest in the good stuff. According to Ari Sussman, that may no longer be the case — at least for the next few years. You know the saying, "There's no such thing as too much of a good thing." Well, in this case, there is too much of a good thing, and that good thing is about to get sold for impressively affordable prices.

According to Sussman, the bourbon boom in the 2010s brought in a wave of capital from private equity and others who looked at bourbon like a financial asset. Distillers overproduced bourbon to keep up with the demand, believing it would continue to climb. Now, that slow-aging overproduction of bourbon is ready to bottle and sell, just as the demand for bourbon has settled from that earlier high.

"It's no secret that large distilleries are cutting production in 2026 to balance their inventories," notes Sussman. "They have to. Everyone has to figure out a way to sell this high-quality whiskey in volume, and that means consumers can expect prices to come down." In the simplest terms? Bourbon that has been aged five, six, or even seven years will cost the same price as a bourbon that has only been aged four or five years.

This oversupply of bourbon means that more people can appreciate this spirit, and for Thomas Stevens, that's a good thing. He's seen a shift from consumers strictly caring about age statements and proof to more interest in flavor nuance and production. "People still love it, but they're asking better questions," said Stevens. "They're asking about mash bills, barrel programs, and how it fits into cocktails and sipping occasions."