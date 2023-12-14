What Is American Single Malt Whiskey?

If you're familiar with whiskey, you've likely noticed a frequent precursor on its bottle: "American single malt." Right now, American single malt is a whiskey trend that's gained more and more traction, but what, exactly, does the label mean?

To understand the intricacies of the term, take a step back and look at Scotland, which popularized the term single malt in the context of single malt Scotch whisky. In Scotland, a single malt whisky is distilled from 100% malted barley. There are also limitations on the kinds of equipment and age minimums that go into making the Scotch.

As for how that Scottish tradition translates to America's single malt whiskey, Mark McLaughlin, co-founder of Old Line Spirits, told Tasting Table, "We've taken what we feel are the most important elements of the Scotch definition to us as a category and applied it to what we want [American single malt] to be."

McLaughlin pointed out, however, that American single malt whiskey is not seeking to recreate Scotch. Rather, American single malt also follows U.S. whiskey stipulations that classify it accordingly.